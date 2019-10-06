Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince congratulate winners of FNC Elections

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, and H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Ajman Executive Council, congratulated the winners of the Federal National Council, FNC, Elections 2019.

Sheikh Humaid said that this year’s election continues the journey that began in 2006 with the election of half of the council’s members.

Thanks to the efforts of the UAE’s leadership, the country made radical changes and achieved significant successes over a short period of time, including at its democratic system.

Sheikh Humaid also pointed out that the UAE has adopted a policy of openness between leadership and citizens, who can participate in all their national duties, noting that electing half of the council’s members represents progress.

Sheikh Humaid and Sheikh Ammar received the election’s successful candidates from Ajman, who are Ahmed Hamad Bou Shehab Al Suwaidi and Hind Humaid bin Hindi Al Aleeli, in the Ruler’s Court.

Sheikh Humaid praised the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to raise the participation of women in the FNC to 50 percent during the election, stressing that the high turnout is proof of the success of the UAE’s strategic policies.

Selecting qualified candidates will enable the FNC to perform its duties, he added, affirming that the FNC’s work will help establish a successful democratic experience that will serve the Emirati community, which is known for its coherence and solidarity.

Sheikh Ammar stated that the UAE has supported democracy since the era of the Founding Fathers, who believed in the importance of consultation in politics and society, as well as of the participation of the community in ensuring their present and future happiness.

He also praised the success of the election and the participation of citizens in the voting process, highlighting their sense of awareness and keenness to reinforce parliamentary work.

Al Suwaidi and Al Aleeli thanked Sheikh Humaid and Sheikh Ammar for receiving and congratulating them, stressing that their directives shall be a source of guidance while serving the country and its people at the FNC.