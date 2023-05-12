UrduPoint.com

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince Offer Condolences On Death Of Sheikha Moza Bint Zayed Al Nahyan

Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince offer condolences on death of Sheikha Moza bint Zayed Al Nahyan

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th May, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman; and H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, have offered their condolences on the death of Sheikha Moza bint Zayed bin Saqr Al Nahyan.

During their visit to the mourning majlis in Dubai, H.H. Sheikh Humaid and H.H Sheikh Ammar expressed their deepest condolences and prayed to Allah Almighty to bless the soul of the deceased with mercy and to grant patience and solace to her family.

A number of Sheikhs and senior officials also offered their condolences to the family of the deceased.

Related Topics

Dubai Ajman Visit Rashid Family

Recent Stories

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first meeting ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first meeting of Abu Dhabi Executive Council

22 seconds ago
 IHC stays trial in Toshakhana case against Imran K ..

IHC stays trial in Toshakhana case against Imran Khan

15 minutes ago
 Sultan Al Jaber leads UAE delegation at GCC indust ..

Sultan Al Jaber leads UAE delegation at GCC industry meetings

15 minutes ago

Realme 11 Pro Series 5G Officially Releases World’s First 200MP SuperZoom Came ..

25 minutes ago
 Imran Khan arrives in IHC in Al-Qadir Trust case

Imran Khan arrives in IHC in Al-Qadir Trust case

54 minutes ago
 UAE and USA hold third session of their joint cons ..

UAE and USA hold third session of their joint consular committee

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.