Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince offer condolences on death of Sheikha Moza bint Zayed Al Nahyan

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th May, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman; and H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, have offered their condolences on the death of Sheikha Moza bint Zayed bin Saqr Al Nahyan.

During their visit to the mourning majlis in Dubai, H.H. Sheikh Humaid and H.H Sheikh Ammar expressed their deepest condolences and prayed to Allah Almighty to bless the soul of the deceased with mercy and to grant patience and solace to her family.

A number of Sheikhs and senior officials also offered their condolences to the family of the deceased.