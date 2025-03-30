Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince Perform Eid Al-Fitr Prayer In Al Zaher Palace Mosque
Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2025 | 05:01 PM
AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, and H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council , performed the Eid Al-Fitr prayer today at Al Zaher Palace mosque.
They were joined by several sheikhs, senior officials, and citizens.
The sermon emphasised the values of righteousness, compassion, and unity, calling for continued dedication to community and national development.
After the prayer, the Ajman Ruler and Crown Prince exchanged Eid greetings with worshippers, who wished continued prosperity for the UAE.
