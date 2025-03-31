Open Menu

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince Receive Eid Greetings From Top Officials, Consul-General Of Kuwait

Muhammad Irfan Published March 31, 2025 | 08:47 PM

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid greetings from top officials, Consul-General of Kuwait

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, continued receiving Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers at Al Zaher Palace.

On the second day of Eid, the Ruler of Ajman and the Crown Prince of Ajman received greetings from Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention and Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Dr.

Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Consultative Council; Omar Obaid Al Hassan Al Shamsi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Khaled Al-Zaabi, Consul-General of Kuwait in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

Greetings were also received from Sheikhs, top officials, dignitaries, Emiratis and members of the Arab and Islamic communities.

They conveyed their sincere wishes for the continued health and well-being of Their Highnesses, and for sustained prosperity and advancement for the people of the UAE, as well as the Arab and Islamic nations

Related Topics

UAE Kuwait Dubai Ajman Sharjah Rashid From Top Arab

Recent Stories

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on passing of Sabha Hamdan Al Ke ..

3 seconds ago
 Palestinian patients praise UAE's assistance, send ..

Palestinian patients praise UAE's assistance, send Eid Al-Fitr greetings to its ..

30 seconds ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid greetings fr ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid greetings from top officials, Consul-Gener ..

38 seconds ago
 Rulers of UAQ, Ras Al Khaimah perform funeral pray ..

Rulers of UAQ, Ras Al Khaimah perform funeral prayer on body of Sheikha Hassa bi ..

56 seconds ago
 Two Holy Mosques welcome over 122 million visitors ..

Two Holy Mosques welcome over 122 million visitors in Ramadan

1 minute ago
 UAE sends search and rescue team to save earthquak ..

UAE sends search and rescue team to save earthquake victims in Myanmar

1 minute ago
DEWA registers 4.51% annual rise in electricity co ..

DEWA registers 4.51% annual rise in electricity connection requests for Dubai co ..

1 minute ago
 Fujairah Ruler continues receiving Eid Al-Fitr wel ..

Fujairah Ruler continues receiving Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers

2 minutes ago
 UAE set to host major global events in April

UAE set to host major global events in April

2 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler continues receiving Eid Al-Fitr well ..

Sharjah Ruler continues receiving Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers

2 minutes ago
 Graffiti protests against Israel’s participation ..

Graffiti protests against Israel’s participation in Expo 2025 Osaka

2 minutes ago
 UAE reaffirms commitment to global energy transiti ..

UAE reaffirms commitment to global energy transition at BRICS meeting

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East