Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid greetings from top officials, Consul-General of Kuwait

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, continued receiving Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers at Al Zaher Palace.

On the second day of Eid, the Ruler of Ajman and the Crown Prince of Ajman received greetings from Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention and Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Dr.

Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Consultative Council; Omar Obaid Al Hassan Al Shamsi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Khaled Al-Zaabi, Consul-General of Kuwait in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

Greetings were also received from Sheikhs, top officials, dignitaries, Emiratis and members of the Arab and Islamic communities.

They conveyed their sincere wishes for the continued health and well-being of Their Highnesses, and for sustained prosperity and advancement for the people of the UAE, as well as the Arab and Islamic nations