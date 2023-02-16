Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Legislation Committee

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, lauded the performance of the Ajman Government’s Legislation Committee and its efforts to revise legislation in the emirate to keep pace with the needs of the community.

He then stressed that the committee’s efforts and initiatives are a pioneering model of supporting the community and the business sector’s participation in drafting laws.

Sheikh Humaid made this statement while today receiving members of the committee, led by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Ruler’s Representative for Administrative and Financial Affairs and Chairman of the Committee.

The Ruler of Ajman was briefed by Sheikh Ahmed about the committee’s responsibilities, which include advancing the emirate’s legislative framework.

Sheikh Ahmed lauded the support provided by Sheikh Humaid for the efforts to improve legislation in the emirate.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and President of the Ajman Executive Council, also met with the head and members of the Ajman Government’s Legislation Committee.

During the meeting, he was briefed about the committee’s work, upon his directives and those of Sheikh Humaid.

Sheikh Ammar commended the efforts of the committee to advance the emirate’s legislative and legal infrastructure, meet the community’s needs and support the government’s efforts.