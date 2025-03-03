Open Menu

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince Receive Ramadan Well-wishers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 03, 2025 | 01:45 AM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2025) AJMAN, 2nd March, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, today received Ramadan well-wishers at Al Zaher Palace, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman.

H.H.

Sheikh Humaid received the greetings of sheikhs, state officials, chairmen and heads of government departments, dignitaries, businesspersons and Emiratis, who congratulated the Ajman Ruler on the occasion of the holy month and prayed to Allah Almighty to revisit the fasting month with more goodness, progress, security and prosperity for the UAE and its people.

Several high-ranking officials from the emirate of Ajman attended the reception.

