Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince Receive Ramadan Well-wishers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 03, 2025 | 01:45 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2025) AJMAN, 2nd March, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, today received Ramadan well-wishers at Al Zaher Palace, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman.
H.H.
Sheikh Humaid received the greetings of sheikhs, state officials, chairmen and heads of government departments, dignitaries, businesspersons and Emiratis, who congratulated the Ajman Ruler on the occasion of the holy month and prayed to Allah Almighty to revisit the fasting month with more goodness, progress, security and prosperity for the UAE and its people.
Several high-ranking officials from the emirate of Ajman attended the reception.
Recent Stories
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers
Sharjah Ruler continues to receive Ramadan well-wishers
Barcelona solidify position on top of LaLiga
Egypt condemns Israeli decision to stop entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza
Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers
Hamdan bin Mohammed joins National Guard personnel in Hatta for Iftar
Ajman Tourism Development Department highlights Ajman's diverse tourism scene at ..
Abu Dhabi Department of Energy rolls out phase two of LPG Safety Campaign
Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs meeting of Dubai Judicial Council
Arab League calls for fair water resource management
Egypt stresses importance of full implementation of Gaza ceasefire
Cholera death toll in Angola rises to 201
More Stories From Middle East
-
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers5 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Ruler continues to receive Ramadan well-wishers5 minutes ago
-
Barcelona solidify position on top of LaLiga1 hour ago
-
Egypt condemns Israeli decision to stop entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza1 hour ago
-
Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers1 hour ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed joins National Guard personnel in Hatta for Iftar2 hours ago
-
Ajman Tourism Development Department highlights Ajman's diverse tourism scene at ITB Berlin2 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi Department of Energy rolls out phase two of LPG Safety Campaign2 hours ago
-
Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs meeting of Dubai Judicial Council4 hours ago
-
Arab League calls for fair water resource management4 hours ago
-
Egypt stresses importance of full implementation of Gaza ceasefire4 hours ago
-
Cholera death toll in Angola rises to 2014 hours ago