Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Mar, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, received Ramadan well-wishers this evening at Al Zaher Palace, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council.

Sheikh Humaid and Sheikh Ammar accepted greetings from tribal dignitaries, citizens, and residents, who conveyed their heartfelt congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of the holy month.

The well-wishers prayed to Almighty Allah to bless Sheikh Humaid and Sheikh Ammar with good health and well-being and to grant the UAE, its leadership, its people, and the Arab and Islamic nations progress, prosperity, and blessings.