Open Menu

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince Receive Ramadan Well-wishers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2025 | 12:46 AM

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Mar, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, received Ramadan well-wishers this evening at Al Zaher Palace, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council.

Sheikh Humaid and Sheikh Ammar accepted greetings from tribal dignitaries, citizens, and residents, who conveyed their heartfelt congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of the holy month.

The well-wishers prayed to Almighty Allah to bless Sheikh Humaid and Sheikh Ammar with good health and well-being and to grant the UAE, its leadership, its people, and the Arab and Islamic nations progress, prosperity, and blessings.

Related Topics

UAE Ajman Rashid Progress From Best Arab Ramadan

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wis ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers

1 minute ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers at Iftar b ..

RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers at Iftar banquet

2 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders welcomes outcomes of Emer ..

Muslim Council of Elders welcomes outcomes of Emergency Arab Summit in Cairo

2 hours ago
 European Commission proposes to extend gas storage ..

European Commission proposes to extend gas storage obligations until end of 2027

3 hours ago
 Dubai Municipality launches ‘Safe Water for Heal ..

Dubai Municipality launches ‘Safe Water for Healthy Community’ initiative

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi to host 4th Skift Global Forum East

Abu Dhabi to host 4th Skift Global Forum East

3 hours ago
Sharjah SHA Chairman: Sharjah reinforces its globa ..

Sharjah SHA Chairman: Sharjah reinforces its global healthy city model

3 hours ago
 Osaka Expo roof recognised as world's biggest wood ..

Osaka Expo roof recognised as world's biggest wooden structure

3 hours ago
 Dubai Police outlines traffic violations recorded ..

Dubai Police outlines traffic violations recorded by AI-enabled radars

3 hours ago
 UAE’s real GDP posted significant growth of 3.8% ..

UAE’s real GDP posted significant growth of 3.8% during first nine months of 2 ..

3 hours ago
 RAKTDA, Trip.com Group bolster alliance to promote ..

RAKTDA, Trip.com Group bolster alliance to promote Ras Al Khaimah as premier des ..

3 hours ago
 Art Dubai 2025 to present new global perspectives

Art Dubai 2025 to present new global perspectives

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East