Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince Receive Ramadan Well-wishers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 09, 2025 | 12:15 AM
AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Mar, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, received well-wishers on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan this evening at Al Zaher Palace, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council.
Their Highnesses accepted Ramadan greetings from dignitaries, tribal elders, and a number of citizens and residents in the UAE, who extended their heartfelt congratulations and best wishes. They prayed for the continued health and well-being of the Ruler and Crown Prince, and for the UAE, its wise leadership, and its people to enjoy further progress, prosperity and blessings during this holy month.
Recent Stories
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers
UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers
Noura Al Kaabi delivers keynote at 2025 Forbes 30/50 Summit in Abu Dhabi
Liverpool defeat Southampton, extend Premier League lead
Abdullah bin Zayed meets leaders, employees of government entities at Barzat Abu ..
Arab Parliament supports Arab women's empowerment initiatives
Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453
Dubai makes dream come true for 9-year-old Finnish girl battling cancer
Mansour bin Zayed attends Ramadan Iftar banquet hosted by Sultan bin Hamdan
Arab League condemns violence targeting government forces, civilians in Syria
France, Germany, Italy, UK back Arab plan for Gaza reconstruction
Irthi: Empowering women in creative industries
More Stories From Middle East
-
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers6 minutes ago
-
UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers6 minutes ago
-
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed honours winners of Emirates International Holy Quran Award36 minutes ago
-
Noura Al Kaabi delivers keynote at 2025 Forbes 30/50 Summit in Abu Dhabi36 minutes ago
-
UAE President offers condolences on passing of Nasser Al Nuaimi’s mother1 hour ago
-
Liverpool defeat Southampton, extend Premier League lead2 hours ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed meets leaders, employees of government entities at Barzat Abu Dhabi2 hours ago
-
Abdulla Al Hamed attends SXSW Conference & Festivals in Texas2 hours ago
-
Arab Parliament supports Arab women's empowerment initiatives2 hours ago
-
Health Technology Assessment to promote affordable healthcare in India2 hours ago
-
Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,4532 hours ago
-
Dubai makes dream come true for 9-year-old Finnish girl battling cancer3 hours ago