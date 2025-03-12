Open Menu

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince Receive Ramadan Well-wishers

Umer Jamshaid Published March 12, 2025 | 01:45 AM

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, received Ramadan greetings at Al Zaher Palace, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman.

The Ruler of Ajman and the Crown Prince accepted greetings from Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, along with senior officers, non-commissioned officers, department directors, and heads of divisions from the Ajman Police General Headquarters.

They also received well-wishes from Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ajman Port and Customs Department, along with a delegation from the department.

The well-wishers prayed for the continued health and well-being of H.H. the Ruler of Ajman and H.H. the Crown Prince, wishing the UAE further progress and prosperity and blessings upon its people during the holy month.

