Open Menu

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince Receive Son Of Dawoodi Bohra Leader

Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2025 | 07:00 PM

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive son of Dawoodi Bohra leader

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, today received Prince Dr. Husain Burhanuddin, son of the Sultan of the Dawoodi Bohra community, who is currently visiting the UAE, along with his accompanying delegation.

The meeting took place at the Ruler’s Court in Ajman, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council.

H.H. Sheikh Humaid warmly welcomed Prince Husain and his delegation, emphasising the UAE’s commitment—under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan—to fostering mutual respect and understanding among cultures and nationalities as foundational pillars for sustainable security, stability, and social peace.

The Ruler of Ajman praised the contributions of the Dawoodi Bohra community members, highlighting their positive role in promoting values of goodwill, tolerance, and cultural and religious pluralism.

He commended their spirit of openness and fraternity in their interactions with diverse communities.

“The UAE stands as a global model of coexistence,” H.H. Sheikh Humaid said. “People from all over the world live here together in safety, security, and harmony.”

Prince Dr. Husain Burhanuddin expressed his sincere gratitude to H.H. Sheikh Humaid and H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi for their warm welcome and generous hospitality.

He also praised the UAE for its social harmony and unity, describing it as a global exemplar of tolerance, coexistence, and openness.

Related Topics

World UAE Ajman Rashid All From Unity Foods Limited Court

Recent Stories

PSL 10 opening match: Lahore Qalandars set 140-run ..

PSL 10 opening match: Lahore Qalandars set 140-run target for Islamabad United

5 minutes ago
 Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch dail ..

Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..

22 minutes ago
 UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy ..

UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Custo ..

Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award

3 hours ago
 LDA governing body approves construction of six ma ..

LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..

3 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular cere ..

HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi

3 hours ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..

3 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhab ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..

3 hours ago
 Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

4 hours ago
 Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution p ..

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..

4 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limite ..

Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..

4 hours ago
 Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on ..

Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East