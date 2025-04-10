Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive son of Dawoodi Bohra leader

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, today received Prince Dr. Husain Burhanuddin, son of the Sultan of the Dawoodi Bohra community, who is currently visiting the UAE, along with his accompanying delegation.

The meeting took place at the Ruler’s Court in Ajman, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council.

H.H. Sheikh Humaid warmly welcomed Prince Husain and his delegation, emphasising the UAE’s commitment—under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan—to fostering mutual respect and understanding among cultures and nationalities as foundational pillars for sustainable security, stability, and social peace.

The Ruler of Ajman praised the contributions of the Dawoodi Bohra community members, highlighting their positive role in promoting values of goodwill, tolerance, and cultural and religious pluralism.

He commended their spirit of openness and fraternity in their interactions with diverse communities.

“The UAE stands as a global model of coexistence,” H.H. Sheikh Humaid said. “People from all over the world live here together in safety, security, and harmony.”

Prince Dr. Husain Burhanuddin expressed his sincere gratitude to H.H. Sheikh Humaid and H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi for their warm welcome and generous hospitality.

He also praised the UAE for its social harmony and unity, describing it as a global exemplar of tolerance, coexistence, and openness.