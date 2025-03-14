Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive winners of Sheikha Amina Al Ghurair Best Voice Recitation Award

- Home
Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2025 | 10:30 PM
AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Mar, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, received the winners of the inaugural edition of the “Sheikha Amina Al Ghurair Best Voice Recitation Award'', along with members of the organising committee of the ”Ramadan Ajman: Piety and Faith initiative'' initiative.
H.H. the Ruler of Ajman and the Crown Prince received Ramadan greetings from the participants of the event, commending the efforts of the organising committee for their dedication in arranging religious and cultural activities throughout the holy month across the emirate.
Sheikh Humaid praised the Award's role in discovering and nurturing young talents in Quranic recitation and Tajweed.
Following the ceremony, guests attended a Ramadan Iftar banquet hosted by H.H. the Ruler of Ajman in honour of the competition winners and the organising committee.
The first edition of the competition commenced in January 2025, attracting 600 participants across various categories, including:
Children (under 14 years old)
Youth (under 35 years old)
General category (above 35 years old)
Mosque staff category
The competition took place at the Sheikha Amina Al Ghurair Mosque, with the top three winners recognised in each category.
