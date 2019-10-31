UrduPoint.com
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince Review Federal Youth Authority Projects

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 05:15 PM

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince review Federal Youth Authority projects

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Oct, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, and H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Ajman Executive Council, were briefed about the objectives and strategies of local youth centres and the development plans of the Federal Youth Authority.

During a meeting with Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, which took place today in the Ruler's Court, Their Highnesses were informed about the Authority's programmes and initiatives that aim to invest in building youth capacities across the UAE. Several Sheikhs and officials of the Ajman government were present during the meeting.

Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid and Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid were also briefed about the programmes and development plans of the Ajman Youth Centre and Ajman Youth Centre for Females.

Their Highnesses highlighted the importance of supporting and empowering young individuals and encouraging them to contribute to the country’s development. They also praised the UAE leadership's objectives to empower UAE youth.

Al Mazrui expressed her admiration for the Ajman leadership's support of the UAE National Youth Agenda and Strategy, adding that young individuals in the Emirat of Ajman have many innovative ideas that deserve to be supported.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

