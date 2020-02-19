Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince review study to foresee national housing needs

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, and H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, reviewed a study to foresee the UAE’s housing needs from 2020 to 2040.

The study was drafted by the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, upon the directives of the country’s leadership to identify the area of land required and the future housing needs of the residents of each emirate, as well as future housing financing requirements and the programme's strategy and plans.

Sheikh Humaid and Sheikh Ammar reviewed the study during a meeting with Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Infrastructure Development and Chairman of the board of Directors of the Programme, and Jamila Al Fandi, Director-General of the Programme.

During the meeting, Sheikh Humaid and Sheikh Ammar were briefed about the programme's future plans and strategies.

Al Nuaimi and Al Fandi then presented the study, which is based on relevant data, such as growth rates, number of families, and land area.

The meeting also addressed infrastructure projects launched by the programme in the UAE, especially in Ajman.

Sheikh Humaid and Sheikh Ammar praised the support of the UAE’s leadership for related studies and projects, and for adopting development plans that provide citizens with suitable housing, to achieve the country’s prosperity, security and stability.

Al Nuaimi and Al Fandi lauded the directives of Sheikh Humaid and Sheikh Ammar to facilitate the work of the programme in terms of land allocation, as well as the role of all relevant authorities in making the programme's projects succeed, especially local authorities, most notably the Department of Municipality and Planning.

The meeting was attended by a number of Sheikhs and senior officials.