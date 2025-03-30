Open Menu

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince To Perform Eid Al-Fitr Prayer At Al Zaher Palace Mosque

Faizan Hashmi Published March 30, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Al Zaher Palace mosque

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, will perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Al Zaher Palace mosque in the emirate.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, Sheikhs, senior officials, citizens and residents will pray along with Sheikh Humaid.

H.H. Sheikh Humaid will receive Eid well-wishers at Al Zaher Palace after the prayer.

