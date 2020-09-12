UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ajman Ruler Directs Provision Of Aid To Flood-stricken Victims In Sudan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 05:45 PM

Ajman Ruler directs provision of aid to flood-stricken victims in Sudan

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has ordered the delivery of urgent humanitarian aid and provide all the necessary resources and equipment to alleviate the suffering of families affected by the strong floods in Sudan during the past weeks.

The assistance is in cooperation and coordination with the Ajman's International humanitarian and Charity Organisation, IHCO, and the concerned official authorities, local charities, the UAE’s citizens and residents.

Based on the directives of Sheikh Humaid, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ajman Municipality and Planning, launched a campaign to help the people of Sudan that aimed at collecting AED10 million in the first phase, in cooperation with the IHCO.

Sheikh Rashid was informed by Dr. Khaled Abdelwahab Al Khaja, Executive Director of the IHCO, about the damage caused to some Sudanese states and cities.

Sheikh Rashid emphasised the Government of Ajman's commitment to providing all support for the fraternal people of Sudan as the Ruler of Ajman had ordered the speedy implementation of several projects in the most affected areas by forming relief teams to contribute to alleviating the suffering of the affected population.

He also indicated that the UAE has been ranked first in providing humanitarian services to all peoples of the world and has proven that it is always proactive in charitable work and supporting every humanitarian work anywhere, through its unique approach aimed to promote charity and humanitarian work.

He also hailed the efforts of the IHCO and its offices in several Arab countries to support the underprivileged.

Al Khaja hailed the directives of the Ruler of Ajman to launch the campaign as a result of the deep-rooted fraternal ties between the two countries.

During a visit by a delegation, the IHCO distributed 5,000 food parcels to those affected in the capital Khartoum and several remote villages around Sudan where homes were washed away by floodwaters.

Related Topics

World UAE Ajman Visit Rashid Khartoum Sudan All Government Million Arab

Recent Stories

Woman gives birth to child in rickhshaw in constit ..

2 minutes ago

Who is the main suspect in Motorway gang-rape case ..

16 minutes ago

Evaluations to select the UAE’s Arab Reading Cha ..

21 minutes ago

Bahrain-Israel peace agreement an &#039;important ..

21 minutes ago

First lady seeks concerted efforts for social and ..

18 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Saturday

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.