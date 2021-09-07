UrduPoint.com

Ajman Ruler Donates AED4 Million To Underprivileged Families

Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 01:00 PM

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Sep, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has directed the distribution of AED4 million to underprivileged families with limited income in the Emirate of Ajman, coinciding with the 40th anniversary of Sheikh Humaid's assumption of power in the emirate.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, will follow up on the gesture in his capacity as the Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Charity Foundation.

Sheikha Azza bint Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the Foundation, said that this donation from the Ruler of Ajman came to help families with low incomes and disadvantaged people.

She added that the AED4 million will be distributed to two thousand cards, each card contains an amount of AED2,000 to purchase basic needs from the Ajman Markets Cooperative Society.

