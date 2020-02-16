UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ajman Ruler Grants Fishermen AED5 Million

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 27 seconds ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 03:15 PM

Ajman Ruler grants fishermen AED5 million

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has provided fishermen affiliated with the Ajman Co-Operative Society for Fishermen, with AED5 million to help improve their living conditions and provide the equipment needed to boost their success.

The gesture, which comes ahead of the Holy Month of Ramadan, is part of the Ruler's keen interest to encourage fishing as an occupation, support fishermen with their needs, and provide them and their families a decent life.

On the occasion, Ahmed Ibrahim Al Ghamlassy, Chairman of the Ajman Crown Prince's Office and Chairman of the board of Directors of the Ajman Co-operative Society for Fishermen, expressed his appreciation to the Ajman Ruler for his "continuous support, great generosity, interest, and encouragement of fishermen."

Related Topics

Ajman Rashid Million Ramadan

Recent Stories

Ghadan 21 transforming Abu Dhabi&#039;s economy, c ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate Lithuanian President on I ..

1 hour ago

Bowardi to highlight defence cooperation at Global ..

2 hours ago

Arab Children&#039;s Parliament calls for Unified ..

5 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 16, 2020 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Local Press: UAE’s Pink Caravan promotes breast ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.