Ajman Ruler grants fishermen AED5 million

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has provided fishermen affiliated with the Ajman Co-Operative Society for Fishermen, with AED5 million to help improve their living conditions and provide the equipment needed to boost their success.

The gesture, which comes ahead of the Holy Month of Ramadan, is part of the Ruler's keen interest to encourage fishing as an occupation, support fishermen with their needs, and provide them and their families a decent life.

On the occasion, Ahmed Ibrahim Al Ghamlassy, Chairman of the Ajman Crown Prince's Office and Chairman of the board of Directors of the Ajman Co-operative Society for Fishermen, expressed his appreciation to the Ajman Ruler for his "continuous support, great generosity, interest, and encouragement of fishermen."