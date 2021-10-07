Ajman Ruler grants government employees 6-day paid leave to visit Expo

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has directed to grant Ajman government employees a 6-day paid leave to visit Expo 2020 Dubai.

The move will enable the employees and their families to take in all the sights of the world fair and participate in enriching their experiences in this mega event, which runs in Dubai until March 2022.