Ajman Ruler greets Kuwaiti Emir on National and Liberation Days

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has sent a congratulatory message to Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, on the occasion of his country's National Day and Liberation Day.

In his message, Sheikh Humaid congratulated the Emir of Kuwait on this occasion, and wished him and the people of Kuwait further progress and prosperity.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, and H.H. Sheikh Nasser bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Deputy Ruler of Ajman, also congratulated the Kuwaiti Emir, and Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Mishaal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, on the occasion.