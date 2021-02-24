UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ajman Ruler Greets Kuwaiti Emir On National And Liberation Days

Umer Jamshaid 2 hours ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 01:15 PM

Ajman Ruler greets Kuwaiti Emir on National and Liberation Days

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has sent a congratulatory message to Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, on the occasion of his country's National Day and Liberation Day.

In his message, Sheikh Humaid congratulated the Emir of Kuwait on this occasion, and wished him and the people of Kuwait further progress and prosperity.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, and H.H. Sheikh Nasser bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Deputy Ruler of Ajman, also congratulated the Kuwaiti Emir, and Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Mishaal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, on the occasion.

Related Topics

Kuwait Ajman Rashid Progress

Recent Stories

Nestle to Face Trial in Lactogen Case

10 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler greets Kuwaiti Emir on National, Li ..

11 minutes ago

PM Imran Khan, Sri Lankan president affirm coopera ..

7 minutes ago

Neil Lennon quits as Celtic boss after horror seas ..

8 minutes ago

National Women's Volleyball C'ship rescheduled

9 minutes ago

Supreme Court rejects bail pleas of Abdul Majeed, ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.