Ajman Ruler hails Kuwaiti Emir naming Mishal Al Ahmad Al Sabah as Crown Prince

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Oct, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has sent a congratulatory message to Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah of Kuwait on naming Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah as Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait.

In his message, the Ajman Ruler wished Sheikh Mishal success in performing his duties and to support Sheikh Nawaf Al Sabah in continuing the development and progress witnessed by the sisterly State of Kuwait.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and H.H. Sheikh Nasser bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Deputy Ruler of Ajman, sent similar messages to the Kuwaiti Emir on the occasion, wishing him good health, progress, and prosperity.