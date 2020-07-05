Ajman Ruler hails new government structure

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jul, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, welcomed the new structure of the UAE Government.

The new structure reflects the UAE’s new priorities and challenges and aims to preserve the country’s achievements and reinforce the development process, to make the UAE the most competitive country in the world.

In his statement on the occasion, Sheikh Humaid said that the UAE’s development process is based on several foundations, most notably the presence of a strong and efficient Federal government, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

He added that the new structure confirms the leadership’s keenness to take care of the affairs of citizens, provide them with stability and employment, and rationalise the use of financial and human resources, as well as to support services and humanitarian foundations, improve government performance, and closely monitor all details to ensure a prosperous future.

The UAE Government, led by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, is trustworthy, as he has set an example of loyalty and wisdom in addressing issues, as well as patience and persistence, to achieve the nation’s ambitions, Sheikh Humaid said in conclusion.