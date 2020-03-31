UrduPoint.com
Ajman Ruler Issues Decree Adopting Government Package To Support Local Community, Business Sector

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 04:45 PM

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, issued Emiri Decree No. 7 for 2020, to adopt the government’s package to support Ajman’s local community and business sector.

The decree aims to reduce the economic and financial burdens on the local community and business sector and overcome the social and economic repercussions of the global crisis caused by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

The decree stipulates that government fees for the following services shall be postponed for a specified period: - The issuance of work permits for establishments 24-hours a day, seven days a week, for one year. The list of activities included will be issued by the Chairman of the Department of Economic Development.

- The issuance or renewal of tourism and hotel establishments licences until 31st December, 2020.

- The issuance of licences for tourism and hotel establishments until 31st December, 2020.

- The issuance of licences and the postponement and cancellation of events until 31st December, 2020.

- Charges for parking in allocated areas until 30th April, 2020.

- Concession holders that signed contracts with the Transport Authority will have a 50 percent discount applied to fees under a taxi concession agreement until 30th June, 2020.

The following government services fees shall be reduced by the following percentages for a specified period: - Public cleaning services by 30 percent until 31st December, 2020.

- Rental contract authentication for both residential and commercial premises by 20 percent until 30th June, 2020.

- Discounts and commercial offer licences by 50 percent until 30th June, 2020.

The decree delegated the President of the Ajman Executive Council to issue a decision to extend the aforementioned exemptions and reduction periods upon their discretion.

Any text or provision contradicting the decree will be annulled. The decree will be in force on 5th April, 2020, and will be published in the official gazette.

