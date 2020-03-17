Ajman Ruler issues Decree establishing Citizens' Affairs Office in the Emirate

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has issued an Emiri Decree establishing the Citizens' Affairs Office in the Emirate of Ajman.

Decree No.

4 of 2020 stipulates that the terms of reference of the office include the follow-up of citizens' affairs and facilitating their access to social benefits in coordination with the relevant authorities.

The Decree shall come into effect from the date of its issuance and repeal any provision that contradicts the provisions in this decree. It shall be published in the Official Gazette.