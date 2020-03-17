UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ajman Ruler Issues Decree Establishing Citizens' Affairs Office In The Emirate

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 seconds ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 12:45 PM

Ajman Ruler issues Decree establishing Citizens' Affairs Office in the Emirate

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has issued an Emiri Decree establishing the Citizens' Affairs Office in the Emirate of Ajman.

Decree No.

4 of 2020 stipulates that the terms of reference of the office include the follow-up of citizens' affairs and facilitating their access to social benefits in coordination with the relevant authorities.

The Decree shall come into effect from the date of its issuance and repeal any provision that contradicts the provisions in this decree. It shall be published in the Official Gazette.

Related Topics

Ajman Rashid 2020 From

Recent Stories

Asian markets swing after virus sparks Wall St col ..

2 minutes ago

VW warns of 'very difficult' year in virus crisis

40 seconds ago

Youth killed in road accident in Sargodha

43 seconds ago

First suspected Coroanvirus patients dies in Lahor ..

13 minutes ago

Wuhan Zall back in China - and straight into coron ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan grieved over death of pa ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.