Ajman Ruler Issues Decree Establishing Protocol And Hospitality Department

Sat 11th September 2021 | 05:45 PM

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has issued Emiri Decree No. (9) of 2021 regarding the establishment of the Protocol and Hospitality Department in the Emirate of Ajman.

The decree, which included 15 articles after the definitions, stipulates that a government department called the "Department of Protocol and Hospitality" will be established in the Emirate of Ajman, with the legal personality and legal capacity necessary to carry out all acts and actions that will enable it to achieve its goals and carry out the tasks and powers entrusted to it under this decree and directly report to H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman. The department will be located in the Emiri Court.

The department aims to achieve a set of goals, the most important of which is to provide the highest levels of hospitality for the Ruler of Ajman, the Crown Prince and members of the ruling family, in a manner that reflects the heritage of the emirate and the state and in accordance with the local and international standards, and to provide the appropriate environment and the utmost levels of comfort for the guests of the Ruler of Ajman, the Crown Prince and members of the ruling family, and to spread the culture of protocol ceremonies.

The department undertakes a set of competencies to achieve its objectives, including managing and organising all matters related to protocols and hospitality. It will also coordinate and cooperate with offices of the Rulers of the Emirates and the relevant authorities with regard to mutual visits and other matters, including hospitality and protocols services for official and non-official VIP visitors to the emirate and the state.

It will also coordinate with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation regarding official audiences and other events and ceremonies for the Ruler of Ajman, Crown Prince and royal family members.

The terms of reference also include coordinating with the concerned authorities inside and outside the country in everything related to the signing ceremonies of agreements and memoranda of understanding sponsored by the Ruler of Ajman or the Crown Prince.

