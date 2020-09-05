UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ajman Ruler Issues Decree On Government Package To Support The Emirate's Transport Sector

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 02:45 PM

Ajman Ruler issues Decree on government package to support the emirate's transport sector

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Sep, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has issued the Emiri Decree No. 11 for 2020, to adopt the fourth government’s package to support Ajman’s local transport sector.

The Decree aims to reduce the economic and financial burdens on the local community and business sector and mitigate the social and economic repercussions of the global crisis caused by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

It stipulates a 5% discount on Ajman Transport Authority's franchise bill during the period between 1st October and 31st December if paid in full within 30 days from the bill date and by 3% if paid within the next 30 days.

The Decree supersedes any provision that contradicts or conflicts with its provisions. It shall be published in the official gazette and will come into force as of 15th September, 2020.

Related Topics

Business Ajman Rashid September October December 2020 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

IHC gives 48 hours time for recovery of Sajid Gond ..

15 minutes ago

ISPR pays tribute to martyrs and heroes

45 minutes ago

Japan Puts 22,000 Soldiers on Full Alert Due to Ap ..

37 minutes ago

PQA achieved first ever handling of 10 million ton ..

60 minutes ago

Russia adds dozens more to Ukraine sanctions list

1 hour ago

Call for highlighting Indian atrocities in occupie ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.