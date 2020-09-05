AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Sep, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has issued the Emiri Decree No. 11 for 2020, to adopt the fourth government’s package to support Ajman’s local transport sector.

The Decree aims to reduce the economic and financial burdens on the local community and business sector and mitigate the social and economic repercussions of the global crisis caused by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

It stipulates a 5% discount on Ajman Transport Authority's franchise bill during the period between 1st October and 31st December if paid in full within 30 days from the bill date and by 3% if paid within the next 30 days.

The Decree supersedes any provision that contradicts or conflicts with its provisions. It shall be published in the official gazette and will come into force as of 15th September, 2020.