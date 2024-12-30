AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2024) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has issued the Emiri Decree No. 15 of 2024 regarding the promotion and appointment of an advisor at the Ajman Ruler’s Court.

The Decree stipulates the promotion of Waleed Khaleel Ahmad Al Hashemi to the position of Head of Department and his appointment as an advisor at the Ajman Ruler’s Court.

The Decree is effective from the date of issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette.