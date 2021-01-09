UrduPoint.com
Ajman Ruler Issues Decree Restructuring Executive Council Of The Emirate

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 05:00 PM

Ajman Ruler issues Decree restructuring Executive Council of the emirate

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jan, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has issued Emiri Decree No. 1 of 2021 restructuring the Executive Council of the Emirate of Ajman under the chairmanship of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman.

The Council includes in its membership Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Representative of His Highness the Ruler of Ajman for Administrative and Financial Affairs as Vice Chairman of the Council; Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ajman Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation and Chairman of the Ajman Tourism Development Department; Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Municipality and Planning Department; Dr.

Sheikh Majid bin Saeed Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman's Ruler Court; along with a number of sheikhs and officials.

The Decree stipulated that Dr. Saeed Saif Al Matroushi shall continue in his current position as Secretary-General of the Executive Council.

This Emiri Decree shall come into force from the date of its issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette. Any provision contrary to the provisions of this Decree shall be repealed.

