UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ajman Ruler Issues Directives To Construct 20 Houses For Citizens

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 03:45 PM

Ajman Ruler issues directives to construct 20 houses for citizens

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Nov, 2019) AJMAN, 30th November, 2019 (WAM) - Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, has ordered construction of 20 houses, which will be distributed to the citizens who have not benefitted from the government housing grants programme.

Sheikh Humaid issued the directives after reviewing several reports and studies prepared by Ajman Statistics and Competitiveness Centre (ASCC) on the elderly, widows and divorced women.

"Inspired by the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan for providing decent living standards to the people, the UAE Government attaches great importance to happiness and the prosperity of citizens," Sheikh Ammar said.

The Government of Ajman will spare no effort in providing all means of a good life to the citizens, adding that providing adequate housing to the Emirati families is the first step to achieving social stability, he affirmed.

He expressed his pleasure at the fact that Sheikh Humaid's directives coincided with the country's celebration of the 48th National Day anniversary.

Related Topics

UAE Ajman Rashid November Women 2019 All From Government Housing

Recent Stories

Dry weather forecast for city

3 minutes ago

ACE recovers Rs37m from defaulters

3 minutes ago

Chairman HEC for strong international partnership ..

22 minutes ago

Verification of Tezgam affectees begins for compen ..

22 minutes ago

Russia Registers 20 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

22 minutes ago

Contractual employees to get extension soon: Chair ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.