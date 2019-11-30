Ajman Ruler issues directives to construct 20 houses for citizens

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Nov, 2019) AJMAN, 30th November, 2019 (WAM) - Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, has ordered construction of 20 houses, which will be distributed to the citizens who have not benefitted from the government housing grants programme.

Sheikh Humaid issued the directives after reviewing several reports and studies prepared by Ajman Statistics and Competitiveness Centre (ASCC) on the elderly, widows and divorced women.

"Inspired by the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan for providing decent living standards to the people, the UAE Government attaches great importance to happiness and the prosperity of citizens," Sheikh Ammar said.

The Government of Ajman will spare no effort in providing all means of a good life to the citizens, adding that providing adequate housing to the Emirati families is the first step to achieving social stability, he affirmed.

He expressed his pleasure at the fact that Sheikh Humaid's directives coincided with the country's celebration of the 48th National Day anniversary.