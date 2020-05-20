UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ajman Ruler Issues Law Regulating Real Estate Development In The Emirate

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 04:15 PM

Ajman Ruler issues Law regulating real estate development in the emirate

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th May, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has issued Law No. 02 of 2020 pertaining to the regulation of real estate development in the Emirate of Ajman.

The Law aims to regulate real estate development projects in the emirate to forge a safe investment environment in the field of real estate development.

It also focused on achieving a balance between the interests of both the developer and the buyer, ensuring and enhancing the emirate's competitiveness in the real estate sector.

Any other text or judgment contradicting the provisions of this law will be cancelled. It shall come into force 30 days following its issuance and will be published in the official gazette.

Related Topics

Ajman Rashid 2020

Recent Stories

TCL and Daraz bring the biggest Eid Festival offer ..

2 minutes ago

UAE, Nepal discuss ways to curb COVID-19 impact

21 minutes ago

PM says PTI is determined to strengthen national i ..

29 minutes ago

Pakistan supportive of sustainable peace in Afghan ..

24 minutes ago

CJ PHC , Judges request judicial officers, Bar mem ..

24 minutes ago

Renewable Energy Exposed to COVID-19 Impact Despit ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.