Ajman Ruler issues Law regulating real estate development in the emirate

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th May, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has issued Law No. 02 of 2020 pertaining to the regulation of real estate development in the Emirate of Ajman.

The Law aims to regulate real estate development projects in the emirate to forge a safe investment environment in the field of real estate development.

It also focused on achieving a balance between the interests of both the developer and the buyer, ensuring and enhancing the emirate's competitiveness in the real estate sector.

Any other text or judgment contradicting the provisions of this law will be cancelled. It shall come into force 30 days following its issuance and will be published in the official gazette.