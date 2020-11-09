Ajman Ruler issues Resolution appointing Ajman Free Zone Director-General

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Nov, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has issued a Resolution appointing Ali Abdulla Ahmed Ali Tuwaih Al Suwaidi as Director-General of the Ajman Free Zone.

This Resolution shall be effective on date of issuance and shall be published in the Emirate's Official Gazette and circulated to the concerned authorities to implement.