Ajman Ruler issues Resolution on Legal Affairs Department in the Government of Ajman

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Nov, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has issued an Emiri Resolution appointing Abdul Rahman Ali Humaid Saeed Al Shamsi as Director-General of the Legal Affairs Department in the Government of Ajman.

This Resolution shall be effective as of the date of its issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette of the emirate and circulated to the concerned authorities to act accordingly.