Ajman Ruler issues resolutions appointing directors-general of ‘Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation,’ ‘Transport Authority’

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Apr, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, issued Emiri Resolution No. 05 for 2021 appointing Omar Ahmed bin Omair Al Muhairi as Director-General of the Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation-Ajman.

The resolution will be in force from the date of its issuance, published in the emirate’s official gazette, and circulated to all relevant authorities.

Under the resolution, Al Muhairi will report to Ruler of Ajman and the department’s chairman.

Eng. Omar Ahmed bin Omair gained a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering in 2004 and a master’s degree in engineering systems management in 2009 from the American University of Sharjah.

Sheikh Humaid also issued Emiri Resolution No. 06 for 2021 appointing Omar Mohammed Rashid Lootah as Director-General of the Transport Authority - Ajman.

Under the resolution, Lootah will report to Ajman Ruler and the authority’s chairman.