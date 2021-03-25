UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ajman Ruler Mourns Death Of Hamdan Bin Rashid In Phone Call With Mohammed Bin Rashid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 19 seconds ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 12:45 AM

Ajman Ruler mourns death of Hamdan bin Rashid in phone call with Mohammed bin Rashid

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Mar, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, today called His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to offer his sincere condolences over the sad passing of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Sheikh Humaid prayed to Allah Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise and to grant patience and solace to his family.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Dubai Ajman Rashid Family Sad

Recent Stories

Over 11 million Pakistanis proceed abroad, says IL ..

2 hours ago

GSK sacks ex-US Covid vaccine head Slaoui

2 minutes ago

Pope Francis Orders Salary Cuts for Vatican Offici ..

2 minutes ago

Bolivian Fighter Jet Crash Into Building, Leaves O ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan's flag hoisted on Westminster Abbey in Lo ..

2 minutes ago

FIA exposes sugar mafia's gambling, money launderi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.