Ajman Ruler mourns death of Hamdan bin Rashid in phone call with Mohammed bin Rashid

(@FahadShabbir)

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Mar, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, today called His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to offer his sincere condolences over the sad passing of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Sheikh Humaid prayed to Allah Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise and to grant patience and solace to his family.