Ajman Ruler offers a prayer for rain

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Dec, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, today offered a prayer for rain (known in Arabic as Salaat Al Istisqaa) at Haji Muhil Al Kaabi Mosque, Masfout.

The special prayer was performed to keep with the tradition of the Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) to pray for the land to be blessed with rain and in response to the call of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to be performed at all mosques and prayer areas across the UAE, ten minutes before the Friday prayer, on 18th December.

Sheikh Jumaa Saeed Al Kaabi led the rain prayer and delivered the sermon. He urged Muslims to confess their sins, purify the souls and hearts, stay away from wrongdoings and do good deeds to get the blessing of Allah Almighty.

He said that piety, truth, justice, fraternity, kin relationship, the fulfilment of promises, and other good and charitable acts, were the main causes of answering supplications.

Later, the Ajman Ruler performed Jumaa Prayer along with worshippers.