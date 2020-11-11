Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Bahraini Prime Minister

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Nov, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has sent a message of condolences to King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain on the death of Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, Prime Minister of Bahrain.

In the cable, Sheikh Humaid expressed his heartfelt condolences and solace on the death of the Bahraini Prime Minister.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, and H.H. Sheikh Nasser bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Deputy Ruler of Ajman, also dispatched similar messages to the Bahraini King.