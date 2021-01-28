Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of mother of Prince Abdulaziz bin Khalid Al Saud

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has sent a message of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the death of the mother of Prince Abdulaziz bin Khalid bin Saad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

In his message, President Khalifa asked Allah the Almighty to rest the deceased in peace and grant the Al Saud family patience and solace.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman; and H.H. Sheikh Nasser bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Deputy Ruler of Ajman, sent similar messages of condolences to the Saudi King.