UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ajman Ruler Offers Condolences On Death Of Mother Of Prince Abdulaziz Bin Khalid Al Saud

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 02:45 PM

Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of mother of Prince Abdulaziz bin Khalid Al Saud

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has sent a message of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the death of the mother of Prince Abdulaziz bin Khalid bin Saad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

In his message, President Khalifa asked Allah the Almighty to rest the deceased in peace and grant the Al Saud family patience and solace.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman; and H.H. Sheikh Nasser bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Deputy Ruler of Ajman, sent similar messages of condolences to the Saudi King.

Related Topics

Ajman Saudi Rashid Saudi Arabia Saud Family

Recent Stories

KPT approaches Sindh police to include insertion o ..

18 minutes ago

Pfizer-BioNTech say Covid vaccine works against UK ..

18 minutes ago

NGO Says France's Military Equipment Used by Leban ..

19 minutes ago

HEC allows universities online exams across the co ..

26 minutes ago

Human Rights Watchdog Decries Escalation of Crackd ..

19 minutes ago

Mexico City Breaks Daily Record of COVID-19 Death ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.