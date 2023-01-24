UrduPoint.com

Ajman Ruler Offers Condolences On Death Of Mohammed Ahmed Al Ansari

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2023 | 02:45 PM

Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Mohammed Ahmed Al Ansari

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has offered his condolences on the death of Mohammed Ahmed Al Ansari, the father of Ibrahim, Dr. Abdullah and Abdul Rahman.

During his visit to the mourning Majlis in Ajman, H.H. Sheikh Humaid expressed his deepest condolences and prayed to Allah Almighty to bless the soul of the deceased with mercy and to grant patience and solace to his family

A number of Sheikhs and senior officials also offered their condolences to the family of the deceased.

Related Topics

Ajman Visit Rashid Family

Recent Stories

President issues resolution to appoint members of ..

President issues resolution to appoint members of Abu Dhabi Executive Council

1 minute ago
 World Bank's Team Met Chairman NDMA

World Bank's Team Met Chairman NDMA

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs kicks off 6 th Dubai Customs Week

Dubai Customs kicks off 6 th Dubai Customs Week

1 hour ago
 FM calls for collective approach to address region ..

FM calls for collective approach to address regional issues

1 hour ago
 30 million members strong! Emirates Skywards celeb ..

30 million members strong! Emirates Skywards celebrates with a whopping 1 millio ..

1 hour ago
 Electricity completely restored across Pakistan: E ..

Electricity completely restored across Pakistan: Energy Minister

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.