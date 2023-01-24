Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Mohammed Ahmed Al Ansari

(@FahadShabbir)

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has offered his condolences on the death of Mohammed Ahmed Al Ansari, the father of Ibrahim, Dr. Abdullah and Abdul Rahman.

During his visit to the mourning Majlis in Ajman, H.H. Sheikh Humaid expressed his deepest condolences and prayed to Allah Almighty to bless the soul of the deceased with mercy and to grant patience and solace to his family

A number of Sheikhs and senior officials also offered their condolences to the family of the deceased.