Ajman Ruler Offers Condolences On Death Of Mubarak Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber

Sumaira FH Published September 26, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Mubarak Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2023) AJMAN, 26th September, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has sent a message of condolences to Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, expressing his sincere condolences and sympathy over the death of Sheikh Mubarak Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and H.H. Sheikh Nasser bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Deputy Ruler of Ajman, also sent similar messages to the Kuwaiti Emir.

