Ajman Ruler Offers Condolences On Death Of Prince Khalid Bin Abdullah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 08:30 PM

Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Prince Khalid bin Abdullah

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has sent a cable of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia on the death of Prince Khalid bin Abdullah bin Abdulrahman Al Saud.

Sheikh Humaid prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest the soul of the deceased in Paradise.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and H.H. Sheikh Nasser bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Deputy Ruler of Ajman, dispatched similar cables to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.

More Stories From Middle East

