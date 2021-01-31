UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ajman Ruler Offers Condolences On Death Of Prince Turki Bin Nasser Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 05:45 PM

Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Prince Turki bin Nasser bin Abdulaziz Al Saud

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jan, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has expressed his condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the death of Prince Turki bin Nasser bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

In his message, the Ajman Ruler asked Allah the Almighty to rest the deceased in peace and grant the Al Saud family patience and solace.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, and H.H. Sheikh Nasser bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Deputy Ruler of Ajman, sent similar messages of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.

Related Topics

Ajman Rashid Saudi Arabia Saud Family

Recent Stories

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler offers condolences on death o ..

5 minutes ago

Aqdar Adventures Initiative continues to plant man ..

5 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler receives CEO of National Fuel Agency

5 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Rashid chairs Board of Directors meetin ..

5 minutes ago

Ruler of Sharjah offers condolences to Saudi King ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy supports productio ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.