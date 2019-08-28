UrduPoint.com
Ajman Ruler Offers Condolences On Death Of Prominent Emirati Tycoon

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 03:15 PM

Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of prominent Emirati tycoon

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Aug, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, today offered condolences on the death of Saif Ahmad Al Ghurair, one of Dubai's most prominent businessmen.

Al Ghurair died on Tuesday at the age of 95. He founded Al Ghurair Group in 1960 and opened Dubai's first major mall - Al Ghurair Centre - in 1981. He also had businesses in real estate and manufacturing.

Sheikh Humaid expressed his heartfelt condolences to the Al Ghurair family and prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise.

Condolences were also offered by H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman; Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Representative of the Ruler of Ajman for Administrative and Financial Affairs; and Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Tourism Development Department; as well as a number of Sheikhs and senior officials.

