Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Prince Bandar bin Mohammed bin Abdulrahman

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has sent a message of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, in which he expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy over the death of Prince Bandar bin Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Faisal Al Saud.

He also prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise and grant solace and patience to Al Saud.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and H.H. Sheikh Nasser bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Deputy Ruler of Ajman, also dispatched similar cables of condolences to King Salman.