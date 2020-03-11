Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Saudi prince

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has sent a message of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the death of Prince Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

In his message, Sheikh Humaid expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy over the death of Prince Abdulaziz and asked Allah Almighty to rest the deceased's soul in Paradise and grant solace and patience to the Al Saud family.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, and H.H. Sheikh Nasser bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Deputy Ruler of Ajman, also sent two similar messages expressing their condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.