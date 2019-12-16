Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah bin Sultan Al Qasimi

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has offered his condolences on death Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah bin Sultan Al Qasimi, who passed away Sunday, to Al Qawasim family and the family of the deceased.

Accepting the condolences of the Ajman Ruler were H.H.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah along with a number of Sheikhs.

While visiting the mourning majlis in Sharjah, Sheikh Humaid expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased, and prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise and to grant patience and solace to his family.

A number of Sheikhs and senior officials also offered their condolences to the family of the deceased.