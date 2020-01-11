Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Sultan Qaboos

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jan, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has sent a message to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said of Oman, expressing his condolences on the death of Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said.

H.H.

Sheikh Humaid prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest the soul of the deceased in Paradise.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, and H.H. Sheikh Nasser bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Deputy Ruler of Ajman, also dispatched similar messages to Sultan Haitham.