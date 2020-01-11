UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ajman Ruler Offers Condolences On Death Of Sultan Qaboos

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 04:00 PM

Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Sultan Qaboos

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jan, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has sent a message to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said of Oman, expressing his condolences on the death of Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said.

H.H.

Sheikh Humaid prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest the soul of the deceased in Paradise.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, and H.H. Sheikh Nasser bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Deputy Ruler of Ajman, also dispatched similar messages to Sultan Haitham.

Related Topics

Ajman Oman Rashid

Recent Stories

UAE President orders offering funeral prayer in ab ..

5 minutes ago

Fesco holds open courts

4 minutes ago

BISE issues schedule for inter exams 2020

4 minutes ago

Canadian sensation Andreescu out of Australian Ope ..

4 minutes ago

13 arrested, 3770 g Hashish, weapon, ammunition ma ..

4 minutes ago

RSS extremist ideology takes over nuclear armed In ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.