AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has sent a message of condolences to Emir Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah of Kuwait, on the death of his sister Sheikha Nouria Ahmad Al Jaber Al Mubarak Al Sabah.

In his message, Sheikh Humaid asked Allah the Almighty to rest the soul of the deceased in Paradise.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, and H.H. Sheikh Nasser bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Deputy Ruler of Ajman, dispatched similar messages to the Emir of Kuwait.