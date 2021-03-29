UrduPoint.com
Ajman Ruler Offers Condolences To Emir Of Kuwait On His Sister's Death

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 05:15 PM

Ajman Ruler offers condolences to Emir of Kuwait on his sister's death

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has sent a message of condolences to Emir Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah of Kuwait, on the death of his sister Sheikha Nouria Ahmad Al Jaber Al Mubarak Al Sabah.

In his message, Sheikh Humaid asked Allah the Almighty to rest the soul of the deceased in Paradise.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, and H.H. Sheikh Nasser bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Deputy Ruler of Ajman, dispatched similar messages to the Emir of Kuwait.

More Stories From Middle East

