Ajman Ruler offers condolences to Emir of Kuwait

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jul, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has sent a message of condolences to Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmed Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, on the death of Sheikh Nasser Al Hamoud Al Jaber Al Sabah.

In his message, Sheikh Humaid expressed his sincere sympathies to Al Sabah, asking Allah Almighty to rest the deceased's soul in peace and grant his family patience to bear the loss.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, and H.H. Sheikh Nasser bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Deputy Ruler of Ajman, also dispatched similar messages to the Emir of Kuwait.