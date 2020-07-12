UrduPoint.com
Ajman Ruler Offers Condolences To Sharjah Ruler On Death Of Ahmed Bin Sultan Al Qasimi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 54 seconds ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 01:00 PM

Ajman Ruler offers condolences to Sharjah Ruler on death of Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jul, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has made a telephone call to H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, expressing his heartfelt condolences on the death of Sheikh Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman also offered his condolences to the Sharjah Ruler.

Sheikh Humaid and Sheikh Ammar also asked Allah the Almighty to rest the deceased in peace and to grant his family patience and solace.

More Stories From Middle East

