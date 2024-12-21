Ajman Ruler opens Aisha Mosque in Morocco

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Dec, 2024) RABAT, 21st December, 2024 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, inaugurated Aisha Mosque in Aïn El Aouda, a city in Morocco's capital, Rabat.

The mosque was built at Sheikh Humaid's expense as a contribution to the community and a reflection of his commitment to enhancing spiritual and humanitarian values.

Ajman Ruler emphasised that the mosque is a significant Islamic landmark that will benefit the residents of Ain Aouda. The project aims to serve the local community and strengthen the enduring bonds between the peoples of the UAE and Morocco.

He also highlighted the long-standing fraternal and historical ties between the two nations, established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the late King Hassan II.

These relations continue to flourish under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Majesty King Mohammed VI of the Kingdom of Morocco.

Sheikh Humaid performed Juma'a prayer at the newly opened mosque, accompanied by Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ajman Municipality and Planning Department, along with senior officials from both countries and local worshippers.

The mosque, constructed in an Islamic architectural style, spans a total area of 16,000 square metres, with a built-up area of 3,900 square metres.

Residents of Aïn El Aouda extended thanks and appreciation to Sheikh Humaid for his generous initiative, praying for his well-being and continued progress and prosperity for the UAE.