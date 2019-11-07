UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ajman Ruler Opens Mosque In Al Nuaimia

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 12:00 AM

Ajman Ruler opens mosque in Al Nuaimia

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Nov, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, today inaugurated a mosque in Al Nuaimia District, Ajman, which accommodates 700 worshipers and includes a female prayer room.

After performing the Maghrib prayer, Sheikh Humaid and the audience listened to a lecture by Abdullah Al Hammadi, Senior Preacher at the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments in Ajman, who explained the importance of building mosques and their role in promoting islam, establishing justice and achieving peace.

Obaid Hamad Al Zaabi, Director of the Ajman Branch of the Authority, said that the mosque includes several buildings, such as the residence of its imam and mou'azin, places of ablution and adequate parking space, which are in line with the best standards.

Related Topics

Ajman Rashid Prayer Mosque Best

Recent Stories

Ministry of Economy, Dubai Future Foundation join ..

21 minutes ago

UAE’s C4IR employs technology for governance of ..

21 minutes ago

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of newly appoi ..

36 minutes ago

World Government Summit, Expo 2020 Dubai will set ..

51 minutes ago

Gargash meets with Singaporean Senior Minister of ..

51 minutes ago

UNRWA Commissioner-General Karehubuhl Resigns Amid ..

44 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.