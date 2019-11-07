Ajman Ruler opens mosque in Al Nuaimia

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Nov, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, today inaugurated a mosque in Al Nuaimia District, Ajman, which accommodates 700 worshipers and includes a female prayer room.

After performing the Maghrib prayer, Sheikh Humaid and the audience listened to a lecture by Abdullah Al Hammadi, Senior Preacher at the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments in Ajman, who explained the importance of building mosques and their role in promoting islam, establishing justice and achieving peace.

Obaid Hamad Al Zaabi, Director of the Ajman Branch of the Authority, said that the mosque includes several buildings, such as the residence of its imam and mou'azin, places of ablution and adequate parking space, which are in line with the best standards.